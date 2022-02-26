Finance sector firms working to tap local talent pool, but need foreign staff to fill gaps in senior and tech roles

SINGAPORE - The move to increase the minimum salaries of foreigners in the finance sector will put pressure on employers to train more locals to fill the roles.

But in the short term, the acute shortage of workers in specialised and management roles in the sector will continue to drive salaries up further, said companies and experts in the banking and finance sector.

The sector employs about 171,000 workers, of whom about 70 per cent are Singaporeans, 14 per cent permanent residents (PRs) and 16 per cent foreigners on work passes.

Singaporeans hold 43 per cent of senior roles in the financial sector, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has said.

Companies told The Straits Times (ST) that management and technical roles are most needed.

"Finding good talent, especially for senior and more technical roles in artificial intelligence, data science and engineering is always a challenge because they are in short supply," said Ms Olivia Tong, director of the Human Resource Centre of Excellence at artificial intelligence-driven technology company Advance Intelligence Group.

For insurer Prudential Singapore, the specialised functions with high demand for technical skills and management roles include digital and technology and data analytics.

"There is high demand (for these roles) but limited supply for qualified professionals locally. This is where alternative sourcing channels and internal development strategies can help to address the gap," said Ms Neetha Nair, head of Future Ready Workforce at Prudential Singapore.

Dr David Leong, managing director of human resource firm PeopleWorldwide Consulting, said foreign employees are valued as they bring with them skills and ideas they have gained from working in other countries.

"As Singapore is a regional hub around Asia... we need foreign staff that can cater to and understand the nuances and needs of these overseas clients," he said.

In his Budget speech on Feb 18, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced increases in the minimum qualifying salaries for new Employment Pass (EP) and S Pass applicants from September.

In the financial service sector, the amount for new EP applicants will go up to $5,500 from the current $5,000, while the amount for new S Pass applicants will be $3,500. The amounts are higher for the finance sector as the pay is higher.

Mr Wong also said the Government will aim to ensure that incoming EP holders are comparable in quality to the top one-third of the local professional, managerial, executive and technical workforce.

The qualifying salaries for older EP applicants, which increase progressively with age, will also be raised in tandem.

Mr Ho Kai Weng, who is chief executive of the General Insurance Association (GIA) of Singapore but said he was speaking in his personal capacity, said benchmarking foreign employees to the top one-third of local employees could prompt employers to reconsider hiring older EP holders who cannot match the top one-third instead of paying them more.