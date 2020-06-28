Wildlife parks, integrated resorts among attractions to reopen from July 1: STB

SINGAPORE - Attractions including the Singapore Zoo, ArtScience Museum and Universal Studios will be allowed to reopen from July 1, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced on Sunday (June 28).

All have been closed for nearly three months, since the start of Singapore's circuit breaker on April 7.

STB said the three are among 13 pre-approved attractions permitted to resume operations in stages.

They are: The Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay; Jurong Bird Park; River Safari; Singapore Zoo; the ArtScience Museum, the casino, SkyPark and observation desk at Marina Bay Sands; Universal Studios Singapore, SEA Aquarium and the casino at Resorts World Sentosa; Madame Tussauds wax museum on Sentosa; trampoline park Bounce and virtual reality arcade Zero Latency.

Most attractions will be restricted to no more than 25 per cent of their operating capacity at any one time, and access to the casinos will be limited to existing members and annual levy holders only for the time being, STB said.

Other attractions and domestic tour operators can now submit reopening proposals to the STB for assessment, and may resume operations only after receiving approval from the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Proposals must illustrate how safe management measures will be tailored to reduce the transmission risk of Covid-19 for each attraction or tour, STB said.

While retail shops, sports facilities and most other businesses have been allowed to resume in phase two of the economy's gradual reopening, entertainment outlets and attractions have had to remain shut as they were deemed to pose a higher risk of transmission of the coronavirus.

STB said that it will also step up efforts to ensure that more tourism businesses apply for SG Clean certification. This certification ensures higher standards of cleaning, hygiene and sanitisation, and will provide more confidence to visitors, it added.

STB chief executive Keith Tan said that in Singapore's gradual reopening of the tourism sector, the board's priority will be to ensure that businesses can provide a safe and enjoyable experience for visitors.

"While it will be some time before Singapore can fully welcome international visitors, we hope Singaporeans and residents of Singapore will enjoy what our tourism businesses have to offer in a socially responsible way," he said.