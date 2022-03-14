Why you can expect to pay more for food in Singapore

Food importers and manufacturers here are increasingly concerned as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to put pressure on the prices of wheat, corn and oilseeds, with some firms starting to feel the effects of supply disruptions and higher prices.

Russia and Ukraine are key players in the market for grains and oilseeds, which are the raw ingredients for flours and cooking oils. The flours, in turn, are used in many foods, from noodles to bread.

But with ports in Ukraine shut and businesses halted, suppliers there have become uncontactable, which is the problem facing Singapore importer Centuria International.

READ MORE HERE

Russia-Ukraine conflict not likely to have direct impact on Singapore's food supply