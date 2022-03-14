Hawkers mull over raising food prices as Russia-Ukraine crisis adds to cost burden

SINGAPORE - Since she took over her father's yong tau foo stall 13 years ago, Madam Lee Siew Khim had raised her food prices only once before, in 2019.

Madam Lee, 50, who runs Xiu Ji Ikan Bilis Yong Tau Fu at Chinatown Complex Food Centre, will be increasing prices at her stall from next month due to rising food costs.

Her stall sells a bowl of six pieces of yong tau fu or a bowl of noodles or bee hoon with four pieces of yong tau fu for $3. They will go up to $3.50.

Madam Lee is one of the 38 hawkers The Straits Times spoke to about how the Russia-Ukraine crisis and inflation have impacted their business.

Seventeen of them said they will consider reviewing their food prices if supply costs and overheads continue to rise.

Madam Lee said prices of ingredients have been creeping up over the past year. For instance, the cost of a 18kg tin of vegetable cooking oil is now $50, from $35 in March last year.

She said: "I use three tins of vegetable cooking oil a week at my stall, so I spend about $150 on cooking oil per week. If I don't increase my food prices soon, it would be quite hard for me to sustain my profits."

Mr Lee Yong Wen, 30, who runs Mr Meepok at a coffee shop in Clementi West, is also reviewing prices at his stall after the electricity bill rose by more than $1,000 last month.

"The prices for many things, like eggs, have been increasing in the past weeks and are set to increase more in future. The inflation definitely hit us badly," he added.