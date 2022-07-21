Why are countries around the world experiencing heatwaves?

The Straits Times looks at the reasons behind scorching temperatures around the world and their link to climate change.

What are heatwaves?

1. Warm air rises from the ground

2. High pressure cells in the atmosphere push warm air back towards the ground

3. The pressure traps hot air like a lid on a pot

4. Warm air compresses as it sinks, releasing more heat

5. Heat causes the ground to lose moisture and become even warmer, increasing the risk of wildfires

6. Fewer clouds are formed and this allows more sunlight to penetrate and warm the earth