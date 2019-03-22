While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 23

ISIS no longer holds territory in Syria: White House

Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) no longer holds any territory in Syria, a White House spokeswoman said on Friday (March 22) after Washington's local ally in Syria reported that fighting with the jihadists continued at the site of their last enclave.

US Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan briefed President Donald Trump as he was travelling to Florida on Air Force One, spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has yet to announce a final territorial defeat of ISIS in its last enclave in Baghouz and said on Friday that though it has captured most of the area, there are still pockets of jihadist fighters.

UK's Theresa May hints she might not bring Brexit deal back for third parliament vote next week

British Prime Minister Theresa May hinted on Friday (March 22) that she might not bring her European Union withdrawal deal back to parliament for a third time next week if there was not enough support for it to be passed.

May's Brexit deal has already been twice rejected by lawmakers but the prime minister was expected to try a third time next week.





An EU summit on Thursday granted an extension to Britain's departure from the bloc to try to give her time to get her deal through parliament, but in a letter to lawmakers on Friday, she suggested that such support might not be forthcoming.

Priest stabbed during Mass in Canada's biggest church





A priest was stabbed at St. Joseph's Oratory, Canada's biggest church, in Montreal as he was celebrating Mass on Friday (March 22), police said.

The suspect, who rushed at the priest and attacked him with a sharp object, was detained by church security until police arrived, according to Montreal police.

No details were available on the identity of the suspect.

IAAF new gender rules 'humiliating, harmful': UN rights council





Double Olympic champion Semenya, who has dominated the women's 800 metres over the last decade, has filed a challenge against the IAAF at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. PHOTO: REUTERS





The UN Human Rights Council has condemned the IAAF's attempt to regulate the testosterone levels of female athletes, as nations unanimously backed the cause of South African runner Caster Semenya.

In a rare intrusion in the world of sport, the United Nations' top rights body has passed a resolution stating that the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) may be in breach of "international human rights norms and standards".

The South African-led resolution called on governments to ensure sports organisations avoid "practices that force, coerce or otherwise pressure women and girl athletes into undergoing unnecessary, humiliating and harmful medical procedures".

'I'm putting my money where my mouth is,' says vlogger Nas Daily





Popular video blogger Nuseir Yassin is looking to hire a team of both foreigners and locals and is already scouring for talent as he "loves the Singaporean work ethic". PHOTO: ST FILE





Many locals first took notice of popular video blogger Nuseir Yassin when he made clips about Singapore last year. The overwhelmingly positive coverage led some to wonder if he was being paid to endorse the city state.

Mr Yassin, 27, said his move to Singapore, announced on Instagram on Wednesday (March 20), was the best retort to sceptics: "Doesn't this show that I'm not bull****ting and I'm putting my money where my mouth is?

"The videos I made about Singapore were genuine and I really enjoyed my time there."

