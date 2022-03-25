Mask on, mask off? 3 scenarios to show you when to put on and take off your mask

Wearing masks outdoors will be optional from March 29. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Wearing masks outdoors will be optional from Tuesday, but wearing masks indoors will continue to be mandatory, the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 announced on Thursday (March 24). 

But which areas qualify as outdoors and which indoors?

The Ministry of Health defines areas such as offices, schools, malls and trains as indoors, while parks and open-air sheltered bridges are outdoors.

It added that while mask-wearing outdoors will soon be optional, people are encouraged to continue wearing their masks for personal protection and to protect others, especially in crowded areas. 

Sue-Ann Tan takes a look at the journey of a mask-wearer from next Tuesday.

Scenario 1: Going from home to the nearby coffee shop

Scenario 2: Taking a bus to the park

Scenario 3: Taking the train to a shopping mall

There will be an easing off on mandatory mask-wearing outdoors from next Tuesday (March 29), as Singapore moves towards a new phase of living with Covid-19.
