What's the Covid-19 situation in Germany and other places under Singapore's border categories?

SINGAPORE - Singapore will classify countries and regions into four categories, with differentiated border measures for each.

Here's a look at the Covid-19 situation as at Aug 19 in regions under Category I, II and III - Category IV refers to all other countries and regions not in the earlier ones - as well as the two countries under the new Vaccinated Travel Lane.

Vaccinated travel lane

Germany



Over 98 million vaccine doses have been administered, with 57.9 per cent of the population fully vaccinated with

Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines. The country is seeing 5,223 new infections reported on average each day. There have been 3,837,488 infections and 91,921 deaths.

Brunei

Brunei has given 214,385 doses of Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, Sinopharm and Astrazeneca vaccines, and 11.3 per cent of the population have received both doses. It is reporting an average of 64 new infections each day. It has seen 946 infections and three deaths.

Category I

Hong Kong



Hong Kong has administered 68.2 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech and Sinovac vaccines so far, with 39.8 per cent of people having got both doses. It is reporting three new infections on average each day. It has seen 12,042 cases and 212 deaths.

Macau

Macau has administered 569,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech and Sinopharm vaccines, with 37.8 per cent having received both doses. It has so far seen 63 cases with no reports of deaths.

China



China has given 1.88 billion vaccine jabs, with 55.5 per cent of its residents fully vaccinated. It has approved the use of six vaccines, all homegrown. Mainland China is reporting 51 new infections on average each day. It has seen 94,522 infections and 4,636 deaths so far.

New Zealand

A total of 2,610,013 vaccine jabs have been administered, with 19.4 per cent of the population fully inoculated with Pfizer/BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson or AstraZeneca vaccines. Infections have been rising with four new cases on average each day. There have been 2,936 infections and 26 deaths.

Taiwan



Taiwan uses vaccines developed by Medigen, Moderna and AstraZeneca. Only 3 per cent of the population has been fully inoculated. It is reporting 11 new infections on average each day. There have been 15,897 infections and 821 deaths.

Category II

Australia



Australia has administered 15.89 million jabs, and 21.5 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated with Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson or AstraZeneca vaccines. Infections have been rising, with 486 new infections reported on average each day. There have been 40,774 infections and 970 deaths.

Canada



Canada has administered over 51.8 million doses and 62.7 per cent of the people have been fully vaccinated with Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca vaccines or the one from Serum Institute of India (which is an AstraZeneca formulation). Infections have been rising with 2,124 new cases on average each day. It has seen 1,460,175 infections and 26,761 deaths.

South Korea



South Korea has given 34.27 million jabs with 20.3 per cent of the population fully inoculated with AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. About 1,802 new infections are reported on average each day. There have been 230,808 infections and 2,178 deaths.

Category III

Austria

Over 10.21 million doses of Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines have been administered, with 56.9 per cent of the people fully inoculated. There have been 936 new infections reported on average each day. The country has had 671,593 infections and 10,757 deaths.

Belgium



Belgium has administered 15.68 million jabs, with 67.4 per cent of the population fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. It is seeing 1,927 new infections reported on average each day. There have been 1,156,620 infections and 25,299 deaths.

Denmark

Over 8.25 million jabs have been administered, with 67.2 per cent of people fully inoculated with Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. Denmark is seeing 989 new infections reported on average each day. There have been 333,815 infections and 2,562 deaths.

Italy



Over 74.49 million shots have been given, with 59.4 per cent of the population fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. It is seeing 6,229 new infections reported on average each day. There have been 4,456,765 infections and 128,579 deaths.

Japan



Japan has administered 113.35 million jabs and 39.1 per cent of the people have had two doses of vaccines from Takeda, Pfizer/BioNTech or AstraZeneca. Infections are at their peak, with more than 18,659 new cases each day. There have been 1,207,315 infections and 15,528 deaths.

Luxembourg

It has administered 748,777 jabs, with 56.5 per cent of the population fully inoculated with AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson jabs. It is reporting 51 new infections on average each day. There have been 74,855 infections and 829 deaths.

Norway

Over six million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, with 42.9 per cent of the country fully covered. There are 537 new infections reported on average each day. Norway has had 145,760 infections and 811 deaths.

Switzerland



Just over 9.3 million doses have been administered, with 50.6 per cent of the people fully covered by Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson. There are 2,321 new infections reported on average each day. There have been 747,396 infections and 10,436 deaths.

