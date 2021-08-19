S'pore to classify countries, regions into 4 categories based on risk, with differentiated border measures for each

SINGAPORE - Singapore will classify countries and regions into four categories, with differentiated border measures for each category.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (Aug 19) said the higher vaccination rates among the population provide a foundation for the country to introduce vaccination-differentiated border measures for travellers.

The authorities will consider the 21-day travel history of travellers prior to their entry to Singapore in determining which category they fall into.

MOH said: "If the traveller visits or transits through countries/regions in different categories, the most stringent set of requirements among those countries/regions will apply."

Elaborating on the categories, MOH said Category I comprises places with the lowest risk of Covid-19 transmission.

Travellers from destinations in this category can enter Singapore without having to serve a stay-home notice (SHN).

They will be subject only to an on-arrival Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab test, and can go about their activities if they test negative.

The places in Category I include Mainland China (excluding Jiangsu province), New Zealand and Taiwan. Hong Kong and Macau will be added to this category from 11.59pm on Friday.

Category II comprises places with similar Covid-19 risk profiles to Singapore.

Travellers from places in this category will be required to undergo a seven-day SHN, which can be served at their accommodation of choice.

Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders may serve their seven-day SHN at their place of residence, if conditions are suitable.

Currently, only Jiangsu province in China falls into this category.

Australia, Brunei, Canada and Germany will be added to the category from 11.59pm on Friday.

Category III comprises places deemed to be at higher risk of Covid-19 infections.

Unvaccinated travellers from countries or regions in this category will have to undergo a 14-day SHN at dedicated facilities.

However, eligible travellers who are fully vaccinated may opt out of staying at dedicated SHN facilities and serve their 14-day SHN at a suitable accommodation of their choice.

Austria, Italy, Norway, the Republic of Korea and Switzerland are currently in this category. Belgium, Denmark, Japan and Luxembourg will be added to the list from 11.59pm on Friday.

Category IV comprises the remaining places deemed to have the highest risk of Covid-19 infections.

MOH said travellers from these countries and regions will be required to undergo a 14-day SHN at dedicated facilities. Travellers will be required to comply with a testing regime as well.

Individuals who are not Singaporeans or permanent residents, who are travelling from Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, will still be unable to enter Singapore, in line with current restrictions.