What to look out for in 2022: ST editors look ahead to the biggest issues of the new year

A viral video showing a gathering of hundreds on New Year's Eve in Clarke Quay was hugely troubling for a nation locked in a grim battle to keep the coronavirus in check.

Covid-19 fatigue is real after two years of restrictions but the authorities have not spared the stick when rules are broken.

Agencies reviewing closed-circuit television footage will take action against those found to have breached the rules at Clarke Quay, Finance Minister and co-chair of the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 Lawrence Wong said on Wednesday.

