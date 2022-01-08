What's next in 2022

Will S'pore know who its fourth PM will be?

The leader and his team will have to grapple with broader national questions, win citizens over to their ideas and proposed solutions.

ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA
Singapore Editor
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The plan was for Singapore to see its fourth prime minister in place by February 2022, when PM Lee Hsien Loong turns 70.

But when designated 4G leader Heng Swee Keat stepped aside last year (2021), the issue of succession went back to square one.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.