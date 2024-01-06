What’s ahead for Singapore in 2024

The Government introduced the Significant Investments Review Bill in November 2023 to regulate local and foreign investments in entities “critical to Singapore’s national security interests”. However, these entities have not been identified yet.

Under the proposed laws, buyers and sellers have to notify and seek approval from the Minister for Trade and Industry for certain changes in ownership or control of the entities, among other things.

Parliament is expected to debate the Bill in January 2024, with the legislation set to come into effect a few months later if it is passed.

The move comes as countries globally are stepping up scrutiny of investments to protect industries that are crucial to the proper functioning of their economies and societies.

Why it matters

Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said it is important for Singapore to take a broader view on how to effectively manage the risks that may arise from significant investments in some of these critical entities.

Although most critical entities here are already adequately covered by existing legislation, there are some that may not be, or in sectors not covered by those rules, he noted.

In a crisis, the current legal requirements imposed on these entities may not be adequate to ensure their business continuity, he added.

Other jurisdictions including Australia, China, Ireland, Britain, Japan and the United States have similar investment screening policies.

Observers told Insight that the measures provide levers to ensure the security and reliability of entities critical to the functioning of Singapore’s economy even when those with ill intent towards the Republic look to use economic levers to achieve their aims.

