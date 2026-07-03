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What new attractions await visitors when Greater Sentosa takes shape

When fully completed in 2045, it is expected to attract twice as many visitors as Sentosa does today.

SINGAPORE – The Greater Sentosa Master Plan will take in the 500ha Sentosa and 120ha Brani islands, and yield new spaces for hotels, attractions and lifestyle experiences under an ambitious blueprint aimed at breathing new life into the southern coast.

New attractions will be rolled out in stages from the early 2030s. When fully completed in 2045, it is expected to attract twice as many visitors as Sentosa does today.

Imbiah Lookout Walk

The new sheltered, elevated forest canopy walk threads through the secondary forest, linking Sensoryscape to Imbiah Lookout and surrounding trails.

It is expected to be among the first few projects to be completed under the Greater Sentosa Master Plan in the early 2030s.

Imbiah Canopy

Plans for the attraction include an experiential dining concept, new attractions and sheltered event spaces. PHOTO: SENTOSA DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

Imbiah Canopy, perched on Mount Imbiah, will offer panoramic views across the island.

Plans for the attraction include an experiential dining concept, new attractions and sheltered event spaces.

Heritage buildings located in the Imbiah Canopy Plaza below will be home to cafes, hotels and boutique restaurants.

Island Heart Transport Hub

An artist's impression of the elevated pedestrian connections across a landscaped deck at the Island Heart Transport Hub. PHOTO: SENTOSA DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

Visitors will get their first glimpse of Greater Sentosa at this main arrival point that connects the mainland, Brani and Sentosa.

Among its highlights is a solar-powered canopy that will provide shelter in all kinds of weather, as well as new waterfront dining options and hotels decked in lush vertical greenery.

A new people-mover system will replace the 2.1km Sentosa Express Monorail. No information was provided on when the new system will be up and running.

It will complement existing transport options like the Singapore Cable Car and other travel options on the drawing board, like water taxis.

Brani West attractions

Its waterfront will feature elements that celebrate its port heritage, alongside water-based activities. PHOTO: SENTOSA DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

One of the largest development sites under the Greater Sentosa blueprint, Brani West will be home to new “game-changing” attractions.

Its waterfront will also feature elements that celebrate its port heritage, alongside water-based activities.

Sensorium

The Sensorium will comprise lifestyle experiences, indoor attractions and a space for festival activations. PHOTO: SENTOSA DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

Where the forest meets the shore of Siloso Beach, the Sensorium complex will feature shaded green spaces designed to help visitors feel comfortable in Singapore’s weather.

It will also comprise lifestyle experiences, indoor attractions and a space for festival activations.

Beachfront and islets

The 3km stretch of beaches in Sentosa will get a facelift. PHOTO: SENTOSA DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

The 3km stretch of beaches in Sentosa will get a facelift. The small islets that protect the coastline from erosion will also be connected by floating boardwalks, bringing visitors closer to the water.

Ideas being explored include beach clubs centred on sunrise and sunset views, as well as treetop dining options on the beachfront.