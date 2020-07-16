Temperatures to dip to 22 deg C on some days as wet weather set to continue in July

SINGAPORE - There could be more sweater weather to look forward to in July as the weatherman on Thursday (July 16) said the mercury is expected to dip to lows of around 22 deg C on a few rainy days.

This is as the wet weather continues, said the Meteorological Service Singapore.

More thundery showers are expected in the second fortnight of July, which will see more rainfall than the first half of the month, it added.

The overall rainfall for July is forecast to be above average over most parts of Singapore.

The showers are mostly due to a monsoon rain band that is forecast to remain over equatorial South-east Asia in the next two weeks.

Short-duration, moderate to heavy thundery showers between the late morning and afternoon on many days are expected, and may extend into the evening on a few of these days.

Thundery showers are also expected on a few nights due to the presence of large-scale wind convergence over Singapore and the surrounding vicinity.

The passage of Sumatra squalls will likely bring widespread thundery showers with gusty winds over the island on one or two mornings in the last week of the month.

Over the next fortnight, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C.

Although showers are expected on many days, the daily maximum temperature could still reach a high of around 34 deg C on one or two days, said the weatherman.

On July 9, temperatures plunged to the lowest in weeks, with the lowest temperature of 22.9 deg C recorded in Pasir Panjang slightly before 8am, while mercury levels dipped to between 23 deg C and 25 deg C in most regions in the morning following thundery showers.