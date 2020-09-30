Westgate, 313@somerset and Ang Mo Kio Hub among places visited by Covid-19 patients

SINGAPORE - Westgate shopping mall in Jurong, 313 @ somerset and Ang Mo Kio Hub are among new locations visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health on Wednesday (Sept 30).

The ministry provides the list of places that patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they were there, so that others who were there at the same time can monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit. The full list can be found here.

MOH has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there was no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned as required.

There were 23 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of reported cases up to 57,765.

They included three community cases, all of whom are work permit holders.

There were also four imported cases, comprising one Singaporean, one permanent resident and two work permit holders.

The Singaporean had returned from India on Sept 12, while the PR came from Indonesia on Sept 25.

Both work permit holders returned from the Philippines on Sept 18.

All the imported cases were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 16 of the 23 new coronavirus cases announced on Wednesday.

Ten had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission. They were tested during quarantine.

The remaining six cases were detected through surveillance testing.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day over the same period.

With 22 cases discharged on Wednesday, 57,473 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.