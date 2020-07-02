West Mall, Paya Lebar Square and IMM among places Covid-19 patients visited

SINGAPORE - West Mall, Paya Lebar Square and IMM are among the newly added places that Covid-19 patients visited, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (July 2).

A patient also visited Fu Chan Coffeeshop at Block 145 Teck Whye Avenue while infectious.

The ministry said close contacts would already have been notified and there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed. But it advised those who were at these places to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and the times the patients were there can be found on MOH's website.

MOH also said on Thursday that a Filipino national who had returned from the United Kingdom on June 20 later tested positive for Covid-19 on June 30. The 36-year-old work pass holder was among 188 new coronavirus cases confirmed by the ministry on Thursday.

She was placed on stay-home notice (SHN) upon arrival and had been ferried in a dedicated transport to an SHN facility to start her 14-day isolation. She is asymptomatic and had been tested while serving SHN, said MOH.

The 10 community cases reported on Thursday comprise seven Singaporeans, one permanent (PR) resident and two work permit holders.

Among the eight Singaporean and PR patients, three had been identified as contacts of previously confirmed cases and had been quarantined earlier.

Another three cases were detected by the ministry's proactive surveillance of persons deployed to front-line Covid-19 operations, even though they are asymptomatic.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the remaining two Singaporean patients.

The two work permit holders had been identified as contacts of previously confirmed cases, and had already been quarantined.

Related Story Coronavirus: Authorities to cast wider net to identify close contacts of patients to stem spread of infection

Two of the 10 community cases are likely to be cases of past infections and are no longer infectious, the MOH said.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the remaining 177 cases, taking Singapore's total to 44,310.

The MOH also announced two new clusters in dormitories at 7 Gambas Crescent and 17 Tuas View Close.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased, from an average of four cases per day in the last week, to an average of nine per day in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased, from an average of two cases per day in the week before, to an average of four per day in the past week.

With 418 cases discharged on Thursday, 39,417 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 201 patients remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 4,654 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 26 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 12 who tested positive have died of other causes.