188 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 10 in the community and 1 imported

SINGAPORE- There are 188 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon (July 2), taking Singapore's total to 44,310.

They include 10 community cases, comprising eight Singaporeans or permanent residents, and two work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday.

There is also one imported case of a patient who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the vast majority of the other cases.

More details will be announced on Thursday night.

On Wednesday night, the ministry announced that three of the four imported Covid-19 cases were two Singaporeans and a permanent resident (PR) who had returned from Pakistan.

They were among 215 new coronavirus cases announced by the MOH on Wednesday.

They arrived in Singapore on June 19 and 20 and were placed on stay-home notice (SHN) at dedicated facilities. All three were asymptomatic and tested positive while serving their SHN.

The first, a 39-year-old female Singaporean, tested positive on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, a 40-year-old male PR and a 43-year-old Singaporean man tested positive.

The fourth imported patient was a 39-year-old Indonesian work permit holder who was tested positive on Wednesday.

The 10 community cases reported on Wednesday were six Singaporeans and four work permit holders. Among the six Singaporean cases, one had been identified as a contact of a previously confirmed case and had already been quarantined earlier.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the remaining five cases, including three who had been swabbed under the ministry's enhanced community testing after being diagnosed with acute respiratory infection.

Among the four work permit holders, two had been identified as contacts of previously confirmed cases and had already been quarantined. They were tested during quarantine to verify their status, even though they were asymptomatic.

The remaining two cases were also asymptomatic and were detected through MOH's proactive screening of workers in essential services.

Meanwhile, Funan Mall and McDonald's at Lucky Plaza were added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

A patient also visited Xin Wang Hong Kong Cafe and Joe & Dough at Northpoint City while infectious. Northpoint City was previously on the list as a patient had visited the Seoul Garden restaurant there while infectious.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the remaining 201 cases.

No new clusters were announced on Wednesday, while two clusters in dormitories at 48 Toh Guan Road East and 7 Senoko South Road have been closed as they have not had new cases linked to them for 28 days, or two incubation periods.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased, from an average of four cases a day in the week before, to an average of eight a day in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased, from an average of two cases a day in the week before, to an average of four a day in the past week.

With 511 cases discharged on Wednesday, 38,999 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 209 patients remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 4,876 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 26 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 12 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 10.7 million people. More than 518,000 people have died.