Wee Nam Kee Chicken Rice founder dies at 81

Mr Wee Toon Ouut, founder of popular local chicken rice chain Wee Nam Kee Chicken Rice Restaurant, died yesterday morning, aged 81.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Wee Nam Kee Chicken Rice announced the death and said all its outlets will be closed this Saturday "to send him off on his final journey".

Mr Wee founded Wee Nam Kee Chicken Rice in 1989 and oversaw its successful growth here and expansion into the Philippines, Japan, South Korea and Indonesia.

The restaurant said in its post that Mr Wee's "warm smile and sincere personality will be missed by all", as it pledged to uphold his philosophy of cooking for customers like how a "mum cooks with passion for (her) children".

Many of Mr Wee's friends and Wee Nam Kee's regulars offered their condolences online.

Facebook user Francis Poulose wrote: "It's the chicken rice I grew up with... Started bringing my kids there and every time we dined there, Mr Wee would bring extra bowls of rice for them and tell them to grow up strong and to study hard."