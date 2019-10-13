Wee Nam Kee Chicken Rice founder dies: The man behind the popular restaurant

SINGAPORE - Mr Wee Toon Ouut, founder of popular local chicken rice chain Wee Nam Kee Chicken Rice Restaurant, died on Sunday (Oct 13), aged 81.

The Straits Times understands that Mr Wee has been in and out of hospital in the past few months, eventually succumbing to his illness on Sunday morning.

News of Mr Wee's death prompted many of his friends and Wee Nam Kee's regulars to offer their condolences online, with some commenting on Mr Wee's personal touch and recalling fond memories that the restaurant had helped to forge.

Here are five things that are not as well known about the Wee Nam Kee founder, who, according to Mr Albert Tan, the manager of Wee Nam Kee, was a humble man who never shied from interacting with his customers like they were his old friends:

1. The hobby that became serious

In an interview with The Straits Times in 2013, Mr Wee admitted that he was initially not serious about the chicken rice brand that would eventually make his name.

He had entered the chicken rice business by chance in the 1980s, taking over a friend's chicken rice stall after it had run into financial troubles.

Mr Wee told ST then: "I took the restaurant on as a hobby. I saw it as a 'play-play' kind of restaurant. I thought I could sell it later and had no intention of carrying on the business."

It was only later in the 1990s that he started to get interested in the business, eventually turning Wee Nam Kee into the household name that it is today.

2. The printer before the restaurateur

Years before he became a restaurateur, Mr Wee was a trainee account executive and then a production manager in an advertising agency.

In the mid- to late-1960s, he even entered the printing business, later running Harper Press, a successful printing business whose clients included airlines and banks.

He also served as president of the Master Printers' Association in the late 1970s.

In the 1990s, after having sold his printing business, he finally focused his attention on Wee Nam Kee.

3. The boss who cleared tables

To improve the taste of the restaurant's food, Mr Wee would take leftovers or almost untouched dinners back into the kitchen to have a taste himself.

Then, he and his chefs would evaluate how to make the dishes taste better, constantly improving Wee Nam Kee's recipes to better suit customers' tastes.

In another sign of his willingness to get involved with the "dirtier" aspects of service, Mr Wee also cleared tables, telling ST in 2013 that he did so because he liked it.

Mr Wee Toon Ouut once told The Straits Times that he used only chickens that weigh between 2 and 2.2kg. PHOTO: WEE NAM KEE



Mr Albert Tan, manager of Wee Nam Kee, told ST that Mr Wee had extremely high standards for the foods served to customers.

In 2006, Mr Wee gave an indication of this close attention to detail, telling ST that he uses only chickens that weigh between 2 and 2.2kg.

He said this is to ensure the meat is of the perfect texture.

To make sure his chicken rice is healthier than most, he also uses mostly onion oil instead of the more traditional chicken fat.

Mr Wee Toon Ouut could be found in one of his restaurants for several hours on most days, saying hello to diners and asking for feedback, sometimes even chatting with long-time customers over afternoon teh and kopi. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



Perhaps what stands out most at Wee Nam Kee - apart from the food quality - is Mr Wee's familiar presence in the restaurants.

He could be found in one of his restaurants for several hours on most days, saying hello to diners and asking for feedback, sometimes even chatting with long-time customers over afternoon teh and kopi.

Even after he handed over the business to his second son Liang Lian, 50, who joined the business in 2001, Mr Wee stayed on to help out, ensuring that his face remained one of the most recognisable aspects of Wee Nam Kee.

Facebook user Francis Poulose provided an example of this when, upon hearing of Mr Wee's death on Sunday, he wrote that Mr Wee would bring extra bowls of rice for Mr Poulose's children whenever his family ate at the restaurant.

He said Mr Wee would also tell Mr Poulose's children to grow up strong and study hard.