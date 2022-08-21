Weathering challenges ahead: Education on security issues is key

The power of Singapore to survive depends on how much our citizens can do, together and with the authorities, says the author. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Bilveer Singh
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Geopolitical tensions have directly hit most states due to the dependence of South-east Asia and the world on imports of crude oil, natural gas and even basic necessities such as rice, wheat and eggs. The inflationary pressures caused by global conflicts have the effect of impoverishing societies and, in turn, putting pressure on national governments to deliver basic goods at affordable prices to their populace. A failure to do so can prove fatal for governments, as was evident in Sri Lanka.

With rising costs all round, national governments, including in Singapore, have to grapple with proceeding with infrastructure projects at home as health and security issues become key priorities. The sum total of basic infrastructure projects being sacrificed, insecure supply chains, rising inflation, currency fluctuations and weakening demand have increased unemployment and enhanced national public grievances.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top