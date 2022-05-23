'We will always miss you': Hundreds bid farewell to dad, girl who died in Bedok North fire

SINGAPORE - Hundreds of people turned up at the funeral service for the man and his daughter who lost their lives in the Bedok North fire on May 13.

Mr Shen Zhi An, the funeral director of 66 Casket Services, told The Straits Times that the funeral took place on Sunday (May 22) in Pahang, Malaysia, with family members taking turns to pay their respects from about 3pm in the afternoon.

Malaysian Tan Soon Keong, 34, and his three-year-old daughter Hui En were tenants of Aileen Chan, 56, who also died in the fire that engulfed the three-room flat she owned in Block 409 Bedok North Avenue 2.

At about 10am on Monday (May 23), Tan and his daughter were cremated.

Tan's 34-year-old wife, who survived the fire, remains in hospital.

Giving an update on her condition on Sunday, Mr Tan Kiat How, Minister of State for National Development and an MP for East Coast GRC where the affected block is situated, said that Mrs Tan remains in intensive care.

He said: "We have got in touch with her immediate family members and are providing them with accommodation and (helping them) to link up with the necessary agencies to support them in this period."

On Monday, Mr Shen said that he was saddened by the passing of the man and his daughter.

He said: "It's a pity. The family wanted a simple ceremony. For the little girl, someone left a bouquet of flowers with a little bunny. I feel sorry for the family's loss."

According to Chinese-language daily Shin Min Daily News, Tan, his wife and and their toddler daughter had returned to his hometown of Temerloh, Malaysia to celebrate Mother's Day with his parents on May 8.

In a Facebook post on May 17, Facebook user Tracy Wong had tagged Tan, whom she referred to as her uncle, lamenting his passing.

She said: "In the past, every month when you returned, you would always treat us (our family) to a big feast.