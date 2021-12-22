VTL travellers who do not adhere to Covid-19 testing regime to be issued SHN and face enforcement measures: MOH

The reminder by MOH for travellers to adhere to testing rules come as Singapore tightened its measures. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Updated
Published
December 22, 2021 at 12:57 PM

SINGAPORE - Travellers, including returning Singaporeans, entering the Republic under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme will face stricter enforcement amid the growing threat of the Omicron variant.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (Dec 22) reiterated that all VTL travellers must test negative on their self-administered antigen rapid test (ART) before going out for activities each day.

The only exception is on day three and day seven after their arrival, when travellers must undergo supervised testing at a testing centre before going about their activities.

"Travellers must take their ARTs and submit their self-administered ART results as necessary in a timely manner," said MOH.

"Travellers who do not undergo the required tests and/or submit their results will be issued a stay-order/stay-home notice, and will also face enforcement actions under the Infectious Diseases Act."

The reminder by MOH for travellers to adhere to rules comes as the authorities tighten measures, including suspending sales of VTL tickets from Dec 23 to Jan 20 amid Omicron concerns.

Currently, VTL travellers are required to undergo ART tests daily for seven days after their arrival.

This is on top of the Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on arrival.

On days two, four, five and six of their arrival, they take self-administered ART tests and submit the results using a link sent to them.

On days three and seven of their arrival, the tests are done under supervision at a combined test centre or a quick test centre.

MOH called for travellers to take additional precautions for seven days after their arrival in Singapore.

Travellers should minimise social interactions and refrain from high-risk mask-off activities, such as dining in at restaurants and exercising in gyms.

They should also avoid large gatherings and crowded places, even if they have a negative daily ART result, said MOH.

"Travellers who are unwell, including those showing early or mild symptoms, should be socially responsible and seek medical attention immediately," it added.

