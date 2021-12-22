S'pore suspends ticket sales for VTL flights and buses for inbound travel between Dec 23 and Jan 20

The move comes as the number of imported cases hit a new high since the emergence of the Omicron variant. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
December 23, 2021 at 6:57 AM
Published
December 22, 2021 at 11:12 AM

SINGAPORE - Airlines will no longer be allowed to sell new vaccinated travel lane (VTL) flight tickets for travel into Singapore from Thursday (Dec 23) until Jan 20, as the country tightens its borders amid a rising number of imported Covid-19 cases.

The suspension of sales also applies to those travelling on the Singapore-Malaysia land VTL.

But eligible travellers who have earlier bought tickets will still be allowed to travel via the quarantine-free travel scheme.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced the new border measures on Wednesday. The move - the biggest setback in Singapore's attempt to reopen its borders so far - comes as the number of imported cases hit a new high since the emergence of the Omicron variant.

“Our border measures will help to buy us time to study and understand the Omicron variant, and to strengthen our defences, including enhancing our healthcare capacity and getting more people vaccinated and boosted,” the ministry said. 

The authorities will also temporarily reduce VTL quotas and ticket sales for travel after Jan  20, in another move to limit exposure to imported Omicron cases.

The VTL scheme allows fully vaccinated travellers from selected countries to enter Singapore without having to serve quarantine. This facilitates quarantine-free travel to countries which have earlier opened up to Singapore.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said it will cap total ticket sales on VTL flights into Singapore at 50 per cent of the allocated quota from Jan 21.

Additional precautions will also be put in place to protect the aviation community, it added.

First, all airport workers who interact with arriving passengers, including those working in public areas such as taxi stands, will have to wear more personal protective equipment. This includes N95 masks and face shields. 

Second, all front-line airport workers will minimally be placed on seven-day polymerase chain reaction (PCR) rostered routine testing, instead of the current seven-day antigen rapid test (ART) routine testing cycle. 

In addition, for higher risk front-line airport workers, there will be an employer-supervised ART on the third day of their seven-day PCR testing cycle. This will also apply for Singapore air crew.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Transport Minister S. Iswaran reiterated that those who have already bought VTL flight tickets and meet VTL requirements will still be able to travel to Singapore without quarantine. 

“I understand that some might be disappointed by these changes to the VTL scheme, but it is an essential and prudent measure to protect public health,” he said.

“It is crucial that we tighten our safeguards when warranted by the public health risk assessment, to protect the health and safety of our fellow Singaporeans, front-line aviation workers and travellers.”

More On This Topic
Land VTL capacity to be halved to 48 bus trips daily from Jan 21: MTI
VTL travellers who ignore Covid-19 testing regime to be issued SHN: MOH

MOH also said that travellers entering Singapore under the VTL scheme will face stricter enforcement.  

All VTL travellers must test negative on their self-administered ART before going out for activities each day. The only exception is on day three and day seven of their arrival, when travellers must undergo supervised testing at a testing centre before going about their activities.

As at Monday, there were 71 confirmed Omicron cases detected in Singapore, with 65 imported cases and six local cases. The MOH has said that given Omicron's high transmissibility and spread to many parts of the world, Singapore should expect to find more Omicron cases at our borders and also within our community.

Worldwide, several countries have tightened both border and local restrictions in the face of the Omicron variant.

For example, Italy has raised its Covid-19 risk assessment of Singapore, and has thus banned tourists flying over from the Republic.

READ NEXT: What to know if you're planning on travelling to Singapore over the holiday season

More On This Topic
Long line at SIA centre, more calls to travel agents ahead of VTL ticket sales freeze
More Omicron cases picked up in Singapore; community spread a matter of time: MOH
Related Stories
S'pore suspends ticket sales for VTL flights and buses for inbound travel between Dec 23 and Jan 20
Covid-19 vaccine bookings for kids aged 5 to 11 open; jabs from Dec 27
How can you get your child vaccinated against Covid-19? Here's what you need to know
Germany, Sweden, Portugal and Scotland impose new restrictions as Omicron surges across Europe
Israel to offer fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose in bid to outpace Omicron
Vaccination needed to protect kids from possible exposure to Covid-19: Janil
Is Singapore ready for Omicron?
Many vaccines likely won't stop infection from Covid-19 variant Omicron
Crack down hard, or wait and see? Europe split on Omicron response
US top expert warns of bleak winter due to Covid-19 variant Omicron

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.