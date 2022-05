SINGAPORE - Residents and business owners in Block 2 Jalan Bukit Merah trickled in for voluntary tuberculosis (TB) screening on Friday (May 27), but they did not appear to be anxious about contracting the disease.

When The Straits Times visited Queenstown Hock San Zone Residents' Committee Centre at 9am, where the screening will be done till next Tuesday, a queue of more than 10 people had already formed, but the crowd thinned out before 1pm.