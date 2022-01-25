Vivian Balakrishnan not attending Leaders' Retreat in Bintan after Covid-19 health risk warning

SINGAPORE - Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will not travel to Bintan for the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat on Tuesday (Jan 25), after receiving a health risk warning that a close contact has contracted Covid-19.

Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sim Ann will stand in for him, he said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Dr Balakrishnan, who tested negative and uploaded a photo of his antigen rapid test (ART) result, said he will be observing the seven-day monitoring period and will not be travelling for the Leaders' Retreat.

He wished Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his colleagues, including Ms Sim Ann, a safe and fruitful trip.

"In the meantime, I will follow Protocol 3 and do ART tests regularly for the next 7 days," he said.

"I have been doing regular ART tests before meetings and events for many months, so frequent testing is already part of my routine," he added.

Protocol 3 applies to close contacts of a Covid-19 positive case, identified based on TraceTogether SafeEntry records or who are household members of someone with Covid-19.

At Tuesday's retreat, PM Lee and Indonesian President Joko Widodo are expected to hold a "four-eye" meeting before a larger delegation meeting, followed by a signing ceremony for several bilateral agreements.

PM Lee is also accompanied by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam, Transport Minister S. Iswaran, and Manpower Minister and Second Trade and Industry Minister Tan See Leng.