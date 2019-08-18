Vietnamese hire will not be based in Singapore, says Nas Daily

Video blogger Nuseir Yassin of Nas Daily fame clarified yesterday on Facebook that a Vietnamese person his Singapore company is looking to hire will be based in Vietnam after being trained here for a few months.

The clarification came after the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep) said it was looking into a posting on the matter by Mr Yassin last Monday on the Nas Daily Vietnamese Facebook page.

Mr Yassin, popularly known as Nas, had said he wanted to hire a Vietnamese person "to join my team in Singapore".

"I'm looking for the best video maker in Vietnam to join me in a full-time position," he wrote on the Nas Daily Vietnamese Facebook page, which has about 71,200 followers.

He asked job seekers to e-mail their applications to him, before offering a reward of US$500 (S$690) to the person who shares the post with the successful job applicant.

Mr Yassin, a 27-year-old Palestinian-Israeli, moved to Singapore in April to set up the Nas Daily Media Company. His Facebook page Nas Daily has a following of about 13 million people.

Responding to media queries on Mr Yassin's original Facebook post, Tafep said yesterday that it expects all employers to abide by the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices. The guidelines apply to all Singapore-based jobs, regardless of the medium in which the job advertisement is posted.

Fair consideration for Singaporeans

FAIR CONSIDERATION FRAMEWORK •Sets out expectations for companies to consider Singaporeans fairly for job opportunities. •It applies to all companies in Singapore. •All companies must adhere to the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices and have fair employment practices that are open, merit-based and non-discriminatory. REQUIREMENTS FOR ADVERTISEMENTS •The advertisement must be open to Singaporeans. •It must adhere to the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices. •It must run for at least 14 calendar days before the company applies for the Employment Pass. •If the company has made changes to the advertisement, it must extend it for another 14 calendar days. EXEMPTIONS •Company has fewer than 10 employees. •It is paying a fixed monthly salary of $15,000 and above for the job position. •The job is to be filled by an intra-corporate transferee. Under the World Trade Organisation's General Agreement on Trade in Services, such transferees refer to those holding senior positions in the organisation or have an advanced level of expertise. •The job is necessary for short-term contingencies, such as a period of employment in Singapore of not more than one month. SOURCE: MINISTRY OF MANPOWER WEBSITE

Under the guidelines, words and phrases that exclude Singaporeans or indicate a preference for non-Singaporeans should not be used.

Under the Fair Consideration Framework, employers cannot submit Employment Pass applications without advertising the positions in Workforce Singapore's Jobs Bank and giving fair consideration to local job applicants, a Tafep spokesman said.

The framework details fair hiring requirements for companies in Singapore, including advertising in the Jobs Bank.

Advertisements must be open to Singaporeans and run for at least 14 calendar days before companies apply for Employment Passes.

Companies are exempted from these requirements if they have fewer than 10 employees, the position pays a fixed monthly salary of $15,000 and above, or if the job is on a short-term basis.

"Tafep takes a serious view of all forms of discriminatory employment practices which are not in adherence with (the fair employment guidelines)," the spokesman said.

"We work closely with the Ministry of Manpower to take appropriate action against the employer should breaches of the (guidelines and framework) requirements be found."

On the hiring matter, Mr Yassin said he wanted to hire a Vietnamese person as his company is growing fast, especially the Nas Daily Vietnamese Facebook page.

"That's why I want the best video maker to join me and be responsible for Vietnam, as they understand the culture," he said.

On hiring local people, he said the company has hired five Singaporeans, adding: "We are building our (headquarters) here. We're always hiring locals. And we're starting a Nas University in Singapore to teach locals video-making."

He also claimed his company has brought $1 million into the local economy in four months and that a further $2 million was expected from its international clients soon.

Nas Daily has also reached 200 million people with positive videos about Singapore in one year, Mr Yassin added.