VIDEO: Key highlights of Shangri-La Dialogue

SINGAPORE - US-China ties took centrestage at the Shangri-La Dialogue on Saturday (June 1) which took place amid geopolitical tensions between the two major powers.

Acting US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan was one of the key speakers. In his speech, he asserted that the Indo-Pacific region was a "priority theatre" where the United States would support partner nations against domination attempts by any one nation.

The Straits Times associate editor Ravi Velloor highlights key takeaways from the event organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

China's Defence Minister Wei Fenghe will speak at the event on Sunday (June 2). It is the first time since 2011 that a Chinese defence minister will be at the forum, having in recent years sent lower level officials.