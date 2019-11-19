Victims cheated of $40,000 in lucky draw scams misusing Changi Airport Group's name

SINGAPORE - At least 30 cases of lucky draw scams, in which scammers misused Changi Airport Group-related names, such as Changi Millionaire, to obtain victims' credit card and bank account details, have been reported.

The police issued an advisory on Tuesday (Nov 19) alerting the public to such scams, in which victims were cheated of at least $40,000 between July and October this year.

Victims received unsolicited calls from scammers through phone calls or mobile applications such as Viber.

The victims were then told they had won a prize in a lucky draw campaign organised by Changi Airport Group, and were asked to provide their credit or debit card details and bank account information to claim their prizes.

The victims were also asked to provide the one-time password (OTP) that was sent to their mobile numbers.

After unauthorised transactions were made on their accounts, the victims realised they had been cheated.

The police added that some victims were also asked to buy iTunes cards and send the accompanying codes to the scammers over the phone.

In some cases, scammers made unauthorised top-ups to the victims' Singtel Dash accounts using their credit card information before making fraudulent transactions through the Singtel Dash accounts.

Singtel Dash is a mobile wallet application that lets users make mobile payments.

The police advised members of the public to be wary of such lucky draw or prize claims, especially if they had not taken part in such campaigns.

The public was also advised to refrain from revealing their OTPs to others.