Beware of 'Be A Changi Millionaire' scam calls over Viber: Changi Airport Group

SINGAPORE - If you receive a call from the Viber app and the caller asks for your bank account number so that you can claim a prize from the Be A Changi Millionaire promotion, be on your guard as it might be a scam.

Changi Airport Group on Wednesday (Aug 21) said it received nine reports of such scam calls made with Viber and has reported the matter to the police.

Scammers contact potential victims using a Viber account with an on-screen image from the Be A Changi Millionaire campaign advertisement.

If the call is answered, the scammer asks the victim a number of questions and requests for information, including bank account numbers, as a condition for receiving a cash prize.

Some of those who received the scam call did not participate in the Millionaire promotion.

Changi Airport Group said that it would not contact Millionaire participants to ask for their details - such as bank account or identification numbers - over the phone.

Members of the public who have received suspicious calls, e-mails or other communications purportedly from Changi Airport Group or its representatives should contact millionaire@changiairport.com or 9658-5945.

The scam alert comes after police said on Wednesday that 92 reports of China officials impersonation scams were received from January to May this year, with at least $5.3 million cheated from victims.