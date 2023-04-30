Update new anti-money laundering laws regularly to deter scammers, money mules: Experts

SINGAPORE - The recently proposed changes to fight scams aim to make it easier for the authorities to prosecute money mules when they sell their payment or Singpass accounts.

In Parliament on April 18, amendments to the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Bill and the Computer Misuse Bill were introduced for the first time.

But even as the law changes, scammers will probably find ways around them, said Mr Ian Lim, field chief security officer for Asia Pacific and Japan for Palo Alto Networks.

That’s why, he and other experts said, the law must be updated regularly for the authorities to adapt to new scam tactics to better protect the public from scammers.

The proposed changes will introduce new offences of rash and negligent money laundering, and disclosing or dealing in Singpass credentials for criminal activities.

Rash money laundering is when the money mule knows or has some idea that what he is doing involves a criminal element.

Negligent money laundering is when he did not find such transactions suspicious, even though a reasonable person would have noticed red flags.

Money mules would also no longer be able to claim they did not know they were selling their bank or Singpass accounts to scammers.

Mr Lim said the proposed laws hit directly at the lack of consequences for money mules.

They are typically those who hand over control of their payment accounts to criminals, or who use their payment accounts to receive or transfer money under the instruction of criminals.

More than 19,000 money mules were investigated in the past three years, but fewer than 250 could be prosecuted, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) when the proposed changes were tabled in Parliament.

Under current laws, it is difficult to prosecute those who claim ignorance that their accounts were going to be used for criminal activity.

Mr Lim said that if passed, the laws will make scammers work harder to recruit money mules, whom they need to move ill-gotten funds, slowing them down and cutting into their scam profits.

Scammers might use under-handed tactics to recruit money mules, he added.

“They might use more blackmail methods, like in credit-for-sex scams, to force victims into doing their bidding. They might also figure out loopholes in the law to exploit,” said Mr Lim.