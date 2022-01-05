Up to 400 ComfortDelGro e-taxis to be put on roads this year, in first for operator

SINGAPORE - The country's largest taxi operator, ComfortDelGro Taxi, on Wednesday (Jan 5) said it will put up to 400 fully electric taxis on the roads this year, in the first large-scale electric taxi roll-out the company has embarked on in Singapore.

It is a major step up from its current electric taxi population, which consists of just four trial cabs, with the first trial in 2018 paving the way for the major announcement on Wednesday.

Its chief executive Jackson Chia told The Straits Times that ComfortDelGro Taxi will have up to 1,000 fully electric taxis plying the roads by 2023, as "we are confident the time is now right to start the ramp-up of our EV (electric vehicle) fleet".

This means that about 10 per cent of ComfortDelGro Taxi's 10,000 taxis here will be fully electric by 2023. Another 70 per cent will be hybrid cabs, which the company has in recent years been buying in bulk to transition to a more environmentally sustainable mode of operation.

Mr Chia told ST: "We have been closely monitoring the evolution and advancement of EV technology and vehicles. One major concern has been the lack of infrastructure necessary to ensure the successful roll-out of an EV taxi fleet.

"As Singapore's largest taxi operator, we have a duty to our drivers to ensure we introduce new models that are not only comfortable and safe to drive but also easy to operate and maintain."

Electric vehicles release less pollutants into the air and are cheaper to charge, with the cost of a full electric charge just one-third that of an equivalent amount of diesel.

But the shortage of EV chargers has long been cited as a limiting factor for the growth of EVs here, and ComfortDelGro said that depending on the EV charger roll-out, figures this year might fall short of the 400 e-taxis and be somewhere between 300 and 400 instead.