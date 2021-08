SINGAPORE - Transport group SMRT will roll out its first fleet of electric taxis in August, a move that spearheads its ambition to have a fully electric fleet by 2026.

The Temasek-owned group, which operates the third largest cab fleet in Singapore with around 1,780 vehicles, after market leader ComfortDelGro and runner-up Trans-Cab, has placed an order for 300 China-made MG 5 station wagons.