Unvaccinated workers in construction sites must be clearly identified from Aug 16: BCA

SINGAPORE - People who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will have to wear visual identifiers when they are at construction worksites from Aug 16, as part of new measures to contain the virus.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said on Thursday (Aug 5) that this requirement will apply to those who have completed their vaccination regime, as well as those whose vaccinations have not taken effect.

These persons will have to wear a "unique visual identifier" at all times when they are at the worksite, said BCA in a circular sent to industry associations.

The advisory did not specify what kind of identifier this would be, but some examples used by visitors or roving sub-contractors to sites include coloured vests, armbands, or stickers on helmets.

Officers in charge of safety at construction sites will also have to ensure that they check the vaccination status of a person before they enter the worksite. They will also have to closely supervise unvaccinated persons at all times when they are on site, and ensure they comply with safe management measures.

These measures come amid new infections of Covid-19 among workers involved in construction firms, some of which have become clusters of the disease. Earlier this week, the Ministry of Health announced a cluster linked to construction firm Kian Hiap Construction.

"There have been new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore involving workers from the construction sector," said BCA.

"As the worksites were visited by workers diagnosed with Covid-19, BCA has ordered works at these worksites to stop, so that the worksites could be disinfected and relevant contractors could review and tighten their plans for safe management measures to be implemented at the worksites."

The agency urged the industry to be on high alert and extra vigilant to minimise the potential risk of the coronavirus spreading at construction sites.

Currently, safe management officers are required to ensure safe management measures are implemented at worksites, and that all persons at these sites comply with them. These officers, along with safe distancing officers, must also closely supervise any visitors or roving sub-contractors, who already now have to wear unique visual identifiers throughout their visit and only work in designated zones, separate from workers.

In addition to safe management measures, firms should also consider taking further steps to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission at their worksites, said BCA.

This includes implementing an Antigen Rapid Test regime that will complement the rostered routine testing regime all workers have to go through, as well as segregating workers residing at dormitories by the projects that they work on.

BCA also advised firms to, where feasible, plan for workers or visitors who operate for short durations at worksites and who may visit multiple sites to carry out their site visits and tasks outside the work hours of the main workforce.

It suggested that roving sub-contractors performing construction work should be working in a segregated zone, at least 2m apart from other segregated teams of workers on site.