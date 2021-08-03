8 new Covid-19 clusters, including Changi General Hospital; total of 100 active clusters

SINGAPORE - A new Covid-19 cluster has emerged at Changi General Hospital, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday night (Aug 3).

A total of three cases are linked to the cluster, with two new cases linked to it on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, another cluster comprising six cases was linked to construction firm Kian Hiap Construction.

The two clusters were among eight new clusters announced on Tuesday, and all were linked to previous cases.

The total number of active clusters now stands at 100, and they have between three and 1,097 infections.

In total, there were 98 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases reported on Tuesday, including 22 from the cluster linked to Jurong Fishery Port.

This brings the total number of cases in the largest open cluster to 1,097.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 21 were linked to previous cases and detected through surveillance while 31 were unlinked.

The remaining 46 were linked to previous cases and had already been placed on quarantine.

There were four imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

The total number of cases here stands at 65,315.

Read the full MOH press release here.