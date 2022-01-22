Unvaccinated 92-year-old woman is first Omicron-related death in Singapore

The woman had no known medical history and caught the virus from a family member, said MOH. PHOTO: ST FILE
SINGAPORE - A 92-year-old unvaccinated woman has died from complications related to the Omicron Covid-19 variant - the first Omicron-related death in Singapore.

In a statement on Saturday (Jan 22), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said the woman had no known medical history and caught the virus from a family member.

She succumbed about 10 days later on Thursday, MOH added.

Upon investigation, doctors have concluded that the death was due to Covid-19 infection by the Omicron variant, said MOH.

MOH said: "To her family and loved ones, please accept our deepest condolences. The Ministry of Health and our healthcare workers will continue to do whatever we can to care for all our patients."

