Ukrainians in Singapore anxious over Russian invasion threat

SINGAPORE - The Ukrainian community in Singapore is on tenterhooks after the recent Russian troop build-up on the Ukrainian border, with some fearing an invasion and others hopeful of a diplomatic de-escalation.

Ms Galyna Kogut, president of the Ukrainian Club in Singapore, told The Straits Times that there is "definitely a lot of anxiety" over what could possibly happen.

She and several club members have been keeping watch on the situation, though they have not had large group discussions in person because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The club, which has a few hundred active members, used to organise parties and gatherings during festive seasons to unite the 450 or so Ukrainians living here.

Asked about the similarity of the current situation to Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, Ms Kogut said: "There was an internal Ukrainian crisis then, and the Russians capitalised on that... They started attacking people in the streets and annexed part of Ukraine (Crimea).

"At that point in time, it was very surprising that they did that, and that tells me that this country can do anything, so there is a much higher level of anxiety at the moment," she added.

Ms Kogut, a research fellow at the National Institute of Education studying bilingualism, said she ensures that her eight-year-old son is aware of the ongoing situation in Ukraine - to instil in him the principles of fairness.

"It is also to teach him some critical thinking skills like what our schools are advocating, getting him to consider whether it is a good thing to do, especially in the 21st century.

"I also explained that there are multiple facets to the situation, overall he is aware of the Russian aggression on the Eastern side, and there is a threat of a massive war. He is not happy about it as war is never a good thing," she added.

Mr Kostiantyn Terekhov, 42, a manager in a shipping company here, feels that the anxiety of not knowing if an invasion is imminent is debilitating.

"For my extended family back home, life has come to a standstill. They are just waiting to see what will happen. Economically, this could take a toll on the country as foreign and local investment might come to a halt," he said.

Recalling how he had moved to Singapore just two months before the annexation of Crimea, Mr Terekhov and his family were "shocked" and taken aback by the situation back then.

"My parents live just 50km from Crimea, which is temporarily occupied by Russia, so we worry a lot. Crimea is still under Russian control, and now that we know what (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is capable of, I hope Ukraine will be better prepared in case of an invasion," he said.