Two years of twists and turns: A timeline of Singapore's Covid-19 measures

Circuit breaker measures kick in. Households are not allowed to receive visitors, and social groups are not allowed to gather.

April 14, 2020

It becomes mandatory for everyone to wear a mask when leaving home.

June 2, 2020

Singapore enters phase one of reopening. People from the same household can visit their parents or grandparents in groups of two.

June 19, 2020

Phase two of reopening begins. The group size limit is expanded to five, and households can receive five visitors at any time.

Dec 28, 2020

Phase three of reopening begins. The group size limit is expanded to eight.

Jan 26, 2021

Due to a rise in cases, each household can host only eight unique visitors a day, rather than at any time.

May 8, 2021

Phase three (heightened alert). Group sizes are cut from eight to five.