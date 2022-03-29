Two years of twists and turns: A timeline of Singapore's Covid-19 measures

Starting March 29, people will be allowed to gather in groups of up to 10 and outdoor mask-wearing will be optional. This comes nearly two years after such restrictions were first introduced here. Here's a look at the long and winding road the nation has taken to get to this stage.
Jan 23, 2020
Singapore announces its first Covid-19 case.
March 27, 2020
Group sizes are capped at 10.
April 3, 2020
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong says the Government will no longer discourage people who are well from wearing masks.
April 7, 2020
Circuit breaker measures kick in. Households are not allowed to receive visitors, and social groups are not allowed to gather.
April 14, 2020
It becomes mandatory for everyone to wear a mask when leaving home.
June 2, 2020
Singapore enters phase one of reopening. People from the same household can visit their parents or grandparents in groups of two.
June 19, 2020
Phase two of reopening begins. The group size limit is expanded to five, and households can receive five visitors at any time.
Dec 28, 2020
Phase three of reopening begins. The group size limit is expanded to eight.
Jan 26, 2021
Due to a rise in cases, each household can host only eight unique visitors a day, rather than at any time.
May 8, 2021
Phase three (heightened alert). Group sizes are cut from eight to five.
May 16, 2021
Phase two (heightened alert). Group sizes are further cut to two.
June 14, 2021
Phase three (heightened alert), first stage. The group size limit is expanded to five again.
July 22, 2021
Return to phase two (heightened alert). Group sizes once again capped at two.
Aug 10, 2021
Preparatory stage of reopening. Group sizes increased to five again.
Sept 27, 2021
Stabilisation phase. Group sizes reduced to two.
Nov 22, 2021
Transition phase. Group sizes expanded to five.
March 15, 2022
Households can receive five visitors at any time, up from five a day.
March 29, 2022
Group sizes expanded to 10. Outdoor mask-wearing is no longer mandatory.