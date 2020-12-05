Two workers die in separate workplace incidents this week

Two workers died in workplace accidents this week, prompting labour movement NTUC to urge companies to prioritise and safeguard the safety of workers, and not to put their lives at risk by rushing to catch up on work.

In a Facebook post yesterday, NTUC assistant secretary-general Melvin Yong said there were five workplace fatalities over the past two weeks.

He added that to date, the number of workplace fatalities this year is more than two-thirds of the total last year, when 39 lives were lost.

"This is against the backdrop of Covid-19 restrictions, where there was a drastic drop in the level of business activities," he noted.

Expressing his concern and alarm over the sharp increase in the past two weeks, Mr Yong said the figures serve as a critical reminder of the need to guard against fatigue or even complacency as Singapore continues to move towards phase three of its reopening.

He said he was glad that the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council and the Singapore Contractors Association called on construction firms to conduct a safety time-out last week.

The WSH Council provided details of the latest incidents in an update yesterday.

The first accident happened on Tuesday, when a worker packing goods in a warehouse fell from a height and later died in hospital.

The next day, a worker repairing a machine died after one of its parts fell on him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ministry of Manpower has commenced investigations into both incidents, said the WSH Council on its website.

In his post, Mr Yong called for trained WSH representatives in every organisation.

COLLECTIVE EFFORT At the end of the day, workplace safety is everyone's responsibility. Each of us must play our part as we strive towards a safer and healthier workplace for all. NTUC ASSISTANT SECRETARY-GENERAL MELVIN YONG

These representatives could also ensure that the implementation of safe management measures at the workplace to stem the spread of Covid-19 does not compromise on workplace safety.

Mr Yong said companies should also consider implementing a structured reorientation programme for workers returning to the workplace after being away for a prolonged period.

This applies especially to high-risk sectors such as manufacturing, construction, transportation and storage.

Employers should also consider conducting refresher WSH courses so that safety remains at the top of everyone's minds, he added.

Said Mr Yong: "At the end of the day, workplace safety is everyone's responsibility. Each of us must play our part as we strive towards a safer and healthier workplace for all."