Two taken to hospital after two motorcycles crash into lorry and car along TPE

The accident happened at about 8.35am along TPE towards the Seletar Expressway before Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway exit. PHOTO: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK
Elaine Lee
Updated
37 sec ago
Published
38 sec ago

SINGAPORE - Two people were taken to the hospital after an accident involving two motorcycles, a lorry and a car along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) on Dec 6 morning.

The accident happened at about 8.35am along TPE towards the Seletar Expressway before Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway exit, said the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

In a video posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, a motorcycle is seen rear-ending a light-coloured lorry on the second left-most lane, with another lorry and a car right behind the collision stopping on the expressway.

A second motorcycle then rear-ends the car, in a split second after the first crash.

A 32-year-old male motorcyclist and a 19-year-old female pillion rider were taken conscious to Sengkang General Hospital. The Straits Times has learnt that the pillion rider was injured in the first crash, while the injured motorcyclist was from the second.

Police investigations are ongoing.

