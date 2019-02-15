Two radicalised Singaporeans detained under ISA for involvement in terrorism-related activities: MHA

SINGAPORE - Two Singaporeans were detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) in January for their involvement in terrorism-related activities, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Friday (Feb 15).

One of the two detained is Mohamed Kazali Salleh, a 48-year-old businessman based in Malaysia. He is a close associate of Syria-based ISIS militant, Malaysian Wan Mohd Aquil bin Wan Zainal Abidin @ Akel Zainal, the statement said.

Akel is believed to be the most senior Malaysian ISIS fighter in Syria, and was identified by the Malaysian authorities as being responsible for two recent ISIS-linked attack plots in Malaysia.

The other Singaporean detained is Hazim Syahmi Mahfoot, a 28-year-old freelance car exporter based in Singapore. He met Kazali in May 2018 in Singapore. They had business dealings and quickly developed a personal friendship, the statement said, adding that Hazim was influenced by Kazali's radical outlook.