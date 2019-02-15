Singaporean nabbed in Johor Baru for alleged involvement in terrorism

KUALA LUMPUR - A 48-year-old Singaporean is among six who were arrested in the latest round of anti-terror swoops in Malaysia.

The businessman, who was arrested on Dec 19 in Johor Baru, was actively in contact with Akel Zainal, a Malaysian militant who is part of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group. He also contributed funds to the latter.

"The suspect received order from Akel Zainal to recruit several new members for the purpose of launching an attack against a Freemason building in Johor Baru," said Malaysia's national police chief Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun in a statement on Friday (Feb 15).

He added that the arrest was a result of collaboration between Malaysia's Special Branch Department and Singapore's Internal Security Department.

"The suspect has been handed over (to the Singaporean government) on Jan 7 after Special Branch's completed interrogation process," he said.

The businessman, Mohamed Kazali bin Salleh, was based in Malaysia, said Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs in a statement on Friday.