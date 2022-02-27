Two of five BTO projects affected by Greatearth liquidation completed

SINGAPORE - The wait for some flat owners is over, with work completed ahead of revised deadlines in two of the five Build-to-Order (BTO) projects affected by Greatearth Corporation and Greatearth Construction going bust.

The 782 owners of units in three Housing Board blocks in Senja - in Senja Ridges and Senja Heights - have begun to receive keys to their new homes.

The three other delayed projects - Sky Vista @ Bukit Batok, Marsiling Grove and West Coast Parkview - are "progressing well" and "on track to be delivered" by their amended deadlines, HDB said on Sunday (Feb 27).

The completion dates of the five projects had each been delayed by about three months. Work was passed last year to replacement contractors after Greatearth said it could no longer fulfil its obligations, running up a $70 million debt despite government aid.

HDB's update comes as it continues to work on BTO projects that have been delayed by the pandemic, during which the construction sector was badly hit by a Covid-19 outbreak in dormitories and works were slower due to safe management measures.

Some couples have had to seek interim housing after their weddings while awaiting their new homes, prompting National Development Minister Desmond Lee to say last year that the average waiting time for ongoing BTO flats remains between four and five years - the same wait pre-pandemic.

The two completed projects are a block of 230 units in Senja Ridges, completed by Teambuild Engineering & Construction, and two blocks with a total of 552 units in Senja Heights by Newcon Builders.

The completion date of Senja Ridges had been postponed from the fourth quarter of 2021 to this quarter and work was finished in January, HDB said.

The two blocks in Senja Heights had been slated to be finished in the fourth quarter of last year and the first quarter of this year, but completion was each pushed back by a quarter.

Work wrapped up in December last year and February this year.