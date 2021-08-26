5 BTO projects in Bukit Batok, Clementi, Bukit Panjang and Woodlands face further delays as contractor goes bust

SINGAPORE - Home buyers in five new public housing projects in Bukit Batok, Clementi, Bukit Panjang and Woodlands will face an even longer wait for their homes as the main contractor for these projects has gone bust, The Straits Times understands.

The four Build-To-Order (BTO) projects are Sky Vista @ Bukit Batok, Senja Heights and Senja Ridges at Bukit Panjang, and Marsiling Grove in Woodlands.

The last is a site named as West Coast Link (Site B) in Clementi, located opposite West Coast Park. This site serves as one of the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers) replacement sites for residents in Blocks 513 to 520 West Coast Road.

On Wednesday (Aug 25), HDB informed affected home buyers that the main contractor Greatearth Corporation has "run into financial difficulties". This was in an e-mail seen by ST.

The company confirmed that it is unable to complete the projects, added HDB.