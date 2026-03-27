Two motorcyclists taken to hospital after accident with car in Clarke Quay

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The car driver, a 40-year-old man, is assisting with investigations.

SINGAPORE – Two motorcyclists were taken to hospital after an accident with a car in Clarke Quay on March 27 .

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident at the junction of Eu Tong Sen Street and New Bridge Road at 8.10pm .

The accident involved two motorcycles and a car, said the police.

The motorcyclists, two men aged 31 and 43 , were conscious when they were taken to Singapore General Hospital.

The car driver, a 40-year-old man , is helping with investigations.

Speaking to The Straits Times, 29-year-old James Tan – a friend of one of the motorcyclists – said the two riders were making a right turn when the accident happened.

He added that his friend felt pain in his back, shoulder and leg , while the other motorcyclist was unable to stand .

In photos of the accident, shards of glass and other debris can be seen at the accident site.

The Traffic Police, in the annual road traffic report for 2025, said the number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries went up from 7,053 cases in 2024 to 7,560 cases in 2025.