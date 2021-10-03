Tuas blast inquiry: The workers and their injuries

(Clockwise from top left) Mr Mehedi, Mr Hossain Jitu, Mr Molla Md Yousuf, Mr Rahad Asfaquzzaman, Mr Ahmmed Lizon, Mr Miah Md Azam and Mr Zhao Jian Wang.ST PHOTOS: KELVIN CHNG
SINGAPORE - A total of 10 workers were injured in the Feb 24 explosion.

Eight were employees of Stars Engrg and were at the workshop, while two were employees of P3 Project in the unit opposite.

Stars Engrg workers Subbaiyan Marimuthu, 38, Anisuzzaman Md, 29, and Shohel Md, 23, died from severe burns to 90 per cent of the body.

Here are details of the seven who were injured. Six were from Bangladesh and one from China.

Mr Mehedi, 22

• 58 per cent burns to face, neck, scalp, chest, arms, back, buttocks and left leg

• Loss of strength and mobility in fingers

• Eyes permanently damaged, vision blurry, and has to wear sunglasses when out in the sun

Mr Hossain Jitu, 32

• 54 per cent burns to face, neck, chest, back, arms and legs

• Skin beneath eyes burned, unable to close eyes and sleep after incident

• Loss of strength in hands

• Unable to open mouth fully

Mr Molla Md Yousuf, 28

• 35 per cent burns to face, neck, scalp, arms, chest and right foot

• Vision blurry

• Involuntary spasms

Mr Rahad Asfaquzzaman, 30

• 48.5 per cent burns to face, neck, scalp, arms, chest, back and left foot

• Vision blurry, unable to produce tears when crying

• Loss of strength in hands

Mr Ahmmed Lizon, 27

• 37 per cent burns to face, neck, scalp, arms, back, abdomen, left knee and foot

• Dry eyes requiring eye drops every two hours

Mr Miah Md Azam, 36 (Employed by P3 Project)

• Minor burns to back of head

Mr Zhao Jian Wang, 43 (Employed by P3 Project)

• Minor burns to face, neck, arms and hands

• Blisters on back of neck

