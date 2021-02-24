Eight people taken to hospital with burn injuries after fire in Tuas industrial building

SINGAPORE - Eight people were taken to the Singapore General Hospital for burn injuries following a fire at an industrial building in Tuas on Wednesday (Feb 24).

In a statement posted on Facebook, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that about 65 others in the vicinity of the blaze had evacuated prior to the arrival of firefighters.

The SCDF said it responded to the fire at No. 32E Tuas Avenue 11 at about 11.25am.

It said that a unit in the industrial building was smoke-logged when firefighters arrived. They wore breathing apparatus to locate the blaze.

"The fire involved an industrial mixer in the affected unit and was extinguished with two water jets," the SCDF added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.