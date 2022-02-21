Punggol resident almost impaled by tree that fell on car during thunderstorm

SINGAPORE - A Punggol resident found himself pinned in the driver's seat by a tree that fell on his car on Sunday afternoon (Feb 20).

During a thunderstorm at around 3pm, the tree at Block 289C Punggol Place fell and crashed through a shelter just as Mr Gary Gong, 54, was about to turn into the carpark of the estate where he lives.

The tree, which is about four storeys tall, then landed directly on top of Mr Gong's Toyota Camry.

Two of its branches, which Mr Gong, a part-time real estate agent, estimated to be about 10cm in diameter each, shattered the windscreen and a window and went into the car.

Speaking to The Straits Times on Monday, Mr Gong recalled the harrowing experience of how he had narrowly missed being impaled.

"One branch pierced through the windscreen directly in front of me but became stuck near the gearbox next to my left leg," he said.

"The other pierced through the window of the driver's door, narrowly missing my right leg."

Mr Gong said he was so shocked by the incident that he could not move for about five minutes.

"I wasn't scared at first, just shocked because it was so loud when everything came crashing down in the rain," he added.

"But then I slowly realised what had happened and my entire body went limp."

He tried to open the door to get out but found that the fallen tree had formed something of a cage around the car.

Mr Gong then called the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for help.