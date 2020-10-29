S'pore opens borders to China, Australia's Victoria from Nov 6: What other travel arrangements does S'pore have?

SINGAPORE - China and Victoria in Australia are the latest additions to the list of places that Singapore is unilaterally opening its borders to. This move is part of a slew of measures to reopen Singapore's borders and revive the Changi air hub.

These are some of the locations which Singapore has made travel arrangements with.

1. Unilateral opening of borders to travellers from:

- Brunei, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia and mainland China.

- This is a standing invitation from Singapore to these countries, which have comprehensive public health surveillance systems and have successfully controlled the spread of Covid-19.

2. Bilateral green lane arrangements:

Bilateral green lane arrangements allow for essential travel for business or official purposes between both countries.

- Japan (from Sept 18)

- China (from June 8)

China was the first country to establish a green lane with Singapore. This arrangement presently applies to six provinces: Shanghai, Tianjin, Chongqing, Guangdong, Jiangsu and Zhejiang. It will gradually be expanded to other Chinese provinces and municipalities.

- South Korea (from Sept 4)

- Malaysia (from Aug 17)

Singapore opened its borders to Malaysia under two schemes - the Reciprocal Green Lane and the Periodic Commuting Arrangement.

- Brunei (from Sept 1)

- Indonesia

- Germany

- Discussions are also ongoing for certain places, such as Thailand and Hong Kong.

3. Air Travel bubbles

- Hong Kong

The first two-way air travel bubble which Singapore has, paving the way for leisure and other forms of travel between both places.

This means that people will be able to travel between the two locations without the need to be quarantined, subject to conditions, including testing negative for Covid-19. Details are still being worked out.