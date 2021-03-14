Travel bubble between Singapore, Australia being discussed: MFA

SINGAPORE - Singapore is discussing the possibility of an air travel bubble which will allow residents of Singapore and Australia to travel between both countries without the need for quarantine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday (March 14).

The Republic is also currently in discussions with Australia on the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates and resumption of travel with priority for students and business travellers, it said.

Australia currently has a one-way "travel bubble" with New Zealand, allowing New Zealanders to visit without quarantining, though the scheme has been suspended a number of times in response to coronavirus outbreaks.

Singapore so far has only one travel bubble - with Hong Kong. This has yet to kick in due to the increase in Hong Kong cases last year.

The city state is looking to establish reciprocal travel bubbles with more countries, but this has not taken off so far.

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung has said these may well become a reality in the second half of the year with places with low to moderate infection rates.

The MFA's statement comes on the back of Australian media reports on a travel bubble between Singapore and Australia.

It noted however, that the two countries are not in discussion on the concept of a quarantine centre or vaccination hub.

Australian nationals can already transit via Singapore without quarantining to return home if they travel on approved transit routes.