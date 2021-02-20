S'pore, Hong Kong in 'close discussions' on air travel bubble as unlinked Covid-19 cases dip

SINGAPORE - Singapore and Hong Kong are in "close discussions" on the suspended air travel bubble for general travellers, with the Covid-19 situation in Hong Kong now easing.

The much-anticipated arrangement, which would have allowed for leisure travel between the two sides, had been suspended indefinitely since the eve of its planned launch on Nov 21 last year, after a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong.

Both cities had earlier agreed that the arrangement would be suspended if the seven-day average of unlinked cases in either city exceeded five.

The Covid-19 situation subsequently worsened in Hong Kong.

But earlier this week, the seven-day moving average of unlinked cases in Hong Kong dipped below five for the first time in almost three months.

It currently stands at 4.57.

In response to queries about the impact of the improving Covid-19 situation on the air travel bubble, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said on Saturday (Feb 20) that talks are ongoing.

Mr Daniel Ng, director of air transport at CAAS, said: "Singapore and Hong Kong are in close discussions on the ATB (air travel bubble). We will announce more details when ready."

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung had said earlier last month that he would rather not set a target on when the air travel bubble can begin.